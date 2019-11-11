Nick Diaz Blasts Jorge Masvidal For Threatening To Baptize Nate

Nick Diaz Unhappy With Some Of Masvidal’s Comments To Nate

Nick Diaz has an incredible bond with his younger brother Nate. Subsequently, when Jorge Masvidal talked smack about Nate, Nick had something to say about it.

If you are relatively new to the sport, you may not realize that Nick Diaz was initially more popular than Nate. While Nick took time away from the sport, his younger brother flourished, turning into a huge star. Nevertheless, fans have been calling for the elder Diaz to make his return to action.

While things may not necessarily be close to happening, Diaz does seem to have an opponent in mind. Following Nate’s loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244, Nick had some words for the newly crowned “BMF” champ. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Diaz explains how unhappy he was with some of Jorge’s comments ahead of the bout.

“You want to talk about baptizing my younger brother? That’s on you. I never had anything disrespectful to say. But you don’t talk about baptizing my younger brother so you’re already in a f–ked position if you fight with me. You don’t talk about baptizing someone’s younger brother. That’s my baby brother. You don’t talk about that to nobody. You want to say that, do that? You want to walk? That’s on you.”

Although Masvidal never really said anything too terrible about Nate, Nick is still offended. Therefore, Diaz is looking to avenge his brother’s loss, and beat Masvidal. The pair are a bit closer in size, so if the bout happens it seems like it would be pretty competitive.

Are you interested in seeing Nick Diaz take on Jorge Masvidal?