Neil Magny Outworks Geoff Neal For Unanimous Decision Win – UFC Vegas 26 Results (Highlights)

A welterweight bout between Neil Magny and Geoff Neal takes place on the main card of the UFC Vegas 26 event taking place now (Sat, May 6, 2021) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Magny starts things off with a body kick. Magny starts to get aggressive and lands a right but Neal lands a left that catches his attention. Neal clinches Magny up against the fence. They separate and Magny goes for volume with his kicks but Neal responds with some big shots. Magny clinches Neal but is up against the fence. Magny lands some nice knees but continues to get controlled on the fence. They separate and return to striking only to return to clinching soon after. Magny reverses and goes for a takedown and has Neal’s back. Neal is on a knee as Magny lands a few knees to his back. Neal controls the wrist and finds his way to his feet to separate. However, it returns to the same visual of Magny being up against the fence. The round comes to an end.

I give it 10-9 to Neal.

Round 2

A lot of striking early on but not a lot connecting early in the second round. Neal lands with a shot but Magny eats it. Magny follows with a body kick. Magny continues to throw jabs even if they’re not landing. Magny gets taken down by Neal and takes a huge shot to the head but is still fine for now. Magny goes for a takedown after separating but finds himself back up against the fence in the clinch. They separate. Neal starts to advance with strikes but Magny slips and looks for the single leg. Magny has his back as Neal drops to a knee but gets back to his feet eventually and separates. Magny starts to touch Neal up with some strikes. Magny then gets clinched up a couple of times but continued to land during those sequences.

I have it tied at 19-19 after that round which I give to Magny.

Round 3

Magny continues to have more activity with a number of strikes. Neal starts to find more success with combinations but Magny isn’t hurt as of yet. Magny connects with a nice body shot. Magny goes for a takedown but bails on it as they continue to strike. Both fighters seem to take a breather before Neal lands a few strikes before he finds himself in the clinch with Magny again. They separate and Magny starts to unload with the jabs. Neal misses a head kick. Magny goes for the body lock and gets Neal down with a beautiful takedown. Neal gets to his feet eventually and separates. Magny clinches him up again but Neal separates. Magny continues to touch Neal with a variety of strikes as the latter is not being offensive enough. However, Neal lands a big left on Magny who continues to heat his strikes. Magny ends the fight strong as he mocks Neal in the final 10 seconds.

I have it 29-28 in favor of Magny.

Official result: Neil Magny defeats Geoff Neal via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

