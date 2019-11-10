Nate Diaz Squashes Rumors Of Retirement Says He’ll Fight Tonight

Nate Diaz Ends Retirement Speculation

What is next for Nate Diaz? After losing the BMF Title to Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 244 main event, things became murky for Nate’s future. First, Diaz seemed to want a rematch. However, he believed the UFC already began to politic their way out of that idea. Then, it seemed like Diaz was ready to stop fighting altogether after a cryptic post via Instagram. But now, Nate Diaz appears to be putting the retirement news to bed.

After writing the post on Instagram, many fans were left in a state of confusion. On one hand, it seemed like Diaz was completely fine to walk away from the sport. Before the post, he seemed hellbent on getting the rematch that he believes was stopped too early. Once the rematch seemed like it wasn’t the direction the UFC was heading in, Diaz said “peace out” to the fight game.

Diaz Confirms He Won’t Retire

That’s something we’ve heard Nate say plenty of times in his career. Especially when things don’t go his way. We’ve seen Nate sit out for two to three-year-long periods. Not necessarily because he’s being a “baby,” but more so having the belief in himself to know what he’s worth inside of the octagon.

Diaz recently spoke to Ariel Helwani, a prominent figure in MMA media. And, the only one that seems to be able to have access to Diaz on a semi-regular basis. During the conversation, Diaz cleared up all speculation.

“Who said I was retired? I’ll fight tonight,” Diaz said to Helwani.

Although Diaz’s Instagram post seemed like he was headed for retirement, he’s also said in the past that he never would. Before UFC 244’s ‘BMF” main event, Diaz told Helwani that he would never retire.

“Can’t live with it, can’t live without it type of thing. Yeah, I’ll fight forever. Forever. I’m never going to retire that’s for sure.”

What Could Be Next for Nate

Now that the rumors of Nate’s retirement can be put to bed, what’s next for one of the UFC’s biggest stars? Would the trilogy fight with Conor McGregor be the only option? As far as fighting goes, Diaz needs a high profiled name who is willing to stand toe to toe in the octagon.

Or else, we can expect Diaz to go on hiatus until the right opportunity presents itself. As he’s done in the past.

Whatever comes next, the best way to drag out Nate is to give him a game opponent, and a boatload of cash.