Nate Diaz Hints At Possible Retirement

Nate Diaz Not Interested in Rematch, Hints at Retirement

Nate Diaz was skeptical that the UFC wouldn’t give him a rematch after the way his BMF title fight ended. Nate said that the UFC was moving funny due to Dana White’s remarks on believing that Jorge Masvidal clearly one the fight. Masvidal’s coach also believed that Jorge won the fight clearly. However, it appears now that Nate is not interested in the rematch. In fact, he hinted at a long hiatus or quite possibly retirement.

Shortly after Diaz lost the main event of UFC 244 to Jorge Masvidal, he said that he could already see “the f***ery” unfolding. Basically, Nate was saying that he could already tell that the UFC had other plans for Masvidal. One that didn’t include a rematch that Nate believes that he deserves.

The chances of a rematch happening are pretty slim. Especially because UFC President Dana White said that he doesn’t believe that a rematch is necessary. So, Diaz took to social media to post a cryptic message hinting at retirement.

Diaz Posts About Possible Retirement

“F**k a rematch. This s**t was over before it started. I’m going on out on tour, Peace out fight game,” wrote Diaz.

To Nate’s credit, he’s never been one to chase fights that he didn’t want. Before that bout with Masvidal, Diaz took on Anthony Pettis which was his first fight after a three-year layoff against Conor McGregor at UFC 202. So it’s very possible that Nate meant that he would concentrate on other business ventures outside of the fight game until the right fight manifests.

The Sincerity of the Statement

Saying “peace out” to the fight game definitely indicates that at the very least, Diaz won’t be in the octagon anytime soon. Also, less than two weeks ago, Diaz said he would never retire. He even mocked fighters that leave their gloves in the octagon stating, “If you’re gone then peace.”

Since Nate used the same verbiage of peace, maybe he indeed is stepping away from the fighting game. One thing is for sure, if he leaves the game quietly like his brother Nick, rumors of a return will always circulate.