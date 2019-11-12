Nate Diaz Helps Fan Who Lost Rent Money Betting On UFC 244

Nate Diaz Helps Fan Pay Rent After Losing Bet

A ton of people lost money betting on Nate Diaz to win at UFC 244. For one fan though, they lost some crucial amounts of cash.

UFC 244 was one of the most highly anticipated fight cards of the year. It was a massive affair, reaching beyond the normal bounds of the MMA bubble. Moreover, the main event saw Nate Diaz take on Jorge Masvidal, to determine who is the “BMF” champion. As a result, there was a huge collective of fans, who were extremely passionate about both men.

Subsequently, a ton of money was spent, betting on these two fighters. First there was the guy who dropped a large check on Masvidal. However, one fan apparently bet his rent money on Diaz. In the end, this would turn out to be a mistake, as Diaz would lose the fight, by doctor’s stoppage in between the third and fourth rounds.

This was a mistake that the fan pointed out to Diaz, on Instagram. In the comments of a post by Brett Okamoto, someone left a screenshot of an exchange on Twitter. Nate posted on Instagram, saying “smoke break.” After this, the fan who lost their rent money replied, leaving this message:

“Nate I lost my rent money betting on you now I’m sleeping in my car till I can come up with my half”

Diaz was quick to respond, replying with a generous offer.

“Don’t trip I got ur bitchass ” Brett and the media will never report on anything nice Nate Diaz does 💯 pic.twitter.com/13SYlrgAVR — Killashaw🔪 (@Killashaww) November 11, 2019

While it clearly is no fault of Nate Diaz that this fan lost his rent money, this is a kind offer nonetheless. Most people would not have thought twice about this. Therefore to see him react in such a way, really speaks to his character.