UFC superstar Nate Diaz took to Twitter to say that in his opinion, Max Holloway “was robbed” against Alex Volkanovski.

Holloway fought Volkanovski in the co-main event of UFC 251. The Hawaiian suffered a controversial loss by split decision to the Aussie. The decision was heavily criticized by fans and pros including UFC president Dana White.

On Sunday, Nate Diaz tweeted in support of Max Holloway and congratulated Rose Namajunas for her performance.

Shoutout to Rose and Max they robbed max tho but 💯 to the real fighters out there 💯👊🏼

Shoutout to Rose and Max they robbed max tho but 💯 to the real fighters out there 💯👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 12, 2020

Comparisons between Holloway and Diaz are frequently made due to their fighting style and the two fighters seem to like and respect each other. Diaz also congratulated Rose Namajunas on her win over Jessica Andrade in the “Fight Of The Night”.