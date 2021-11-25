The world of mixed martial arts (MMA) has always been bizarre.

It has all sorts of things from tag team fights to intergender matchups and much, much more. The latest? A fight taking place in a 9×9 cage.

That occurred at the Fame MMA 12 event which took place in Poland on Saturday as Jacek Muranski and Arkadiusz Tancula competed in a light heavyweight contest in what served as the postlim to a card that included boxing and MMA action.

It’s certainly one way to cap off an event as Muranski was eventually disqualified for continuing to cheat. He notably did plenty of biting as well as fence grabbing which can be seen below:

highlight of all fence grabs and bites from jacek muranski in his fight vs arkadiusz tancula at fame mma 12 pic.twitter.com/wKMzc01LIC — Matysek (@Matysek88) November 22, 2021

You can also watch some of the action that went down below:

To make things even weirder, as per Caposa, Muranski is 52 years old and actually replaced his own son to compete against Tancula.

Yesterday at FAME MMA 12 in Poland they constructed a 9ft x 9ft cage for the main event between Arkadiusz Tarcieula and Jacek Murański (52 yrs old). Jacek replaced his own son in the fight and lost by DQ in R3 due to biting. Original vid: https://t.co/h9Vrm5fTI7 pic.twitter.com/aMqcZc8CKR — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 21, 2021

Just another day in the fastest growing sport in the world.