 Skip to Content

(Video) MMA Light Heavyweight Fighters Compete In 9×9 Cage, Contest Ends In DQ

Jacek Muranski and Arkadiusz Tancula competed in a light heavyweight showdown at the Fame MMA 12 event in Poland.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

(Video) MMA Light Heavyweight Fighters Compete In 9×9 Cage, Contest Ends In DQ
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

The world of mixed martial arts (MMA) has always been bizarre.

It has all sorts of things from tag team fights to intergender matchups and much, much more. The latest? A fight taking place in a 9×9 cage.

That occurred at the Fame MMA 12 event which took place in Poland on Saturday as Jacek Muranski and Arkadiusz Tancula competed in a light heavyweight contest in what served as the postlim to a card that included boxing and MMA action.

It’s certainly one way to cap off an event as Muranski was eventually disqualified for continuing to cheat. He notably did plenty of biting as well as fence grabbing which can be seen below:

You can also watch some of the action that went down below:

To make things even weirder, as per Caposa, Muranski is 52 years old and actually replaced his own son to compete against Tancula.

Just another day in the fastest growing sport in the world.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Luis Pena
Former UFC Lightweight Luis Pena Arrested Again, Faces Battery, Criminial Mischief Charges
← Read Last Post