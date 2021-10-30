(Video) Man TKO’s Woman In Intergender MMA Fight

Madness went down this weekend. And no, we’re not talking about the electric event that was UFC 267.

Just when you thought spectacles couldn’t get crazier in combat sports, they do. An intergender fight between a man and a woman took place recently in Poland. As you might expect, the event received a lot of backlash for putting it on in the first place.

The man would only need two rounds before he stopped the woman via strikes. He got a takedown on her and proceeded to land ground and pound from the top. The referee would step in to stop the fight before things got even uglier.

Gone Viral

The highlights of the fight, or what some people would consider ‘atrocities’, would surface on Twitter. It would make waves on the social media platform, which sent MMA fans into an uproar.

What Promotion Held This?

It would be found out that Polish MMA promotion ‘MMA-VIP’ was the one behind this so-called ‘spectacle’. Marcin Najman pulls the strings of the promotion.

Here is MMA-VIP’s own description of their ‘freak’ fights:

“Each of the fights taking place during the MMA-VIP 3 gala carries an incredible load of emotions that you will not find at other freak-fight events. The organizer and originator of this project, Marcin Najman, is a guarantee of creating a spectacle different than anything you’ve seen so far.“

What are your thoughts on intergender fights being held?