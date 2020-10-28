Fans were looking forward to seeing Mike Perry square off against Robbie Lawler. Unfortunately it seems that this may not be happening, but another exciting fight could go down instead.

Although his life outside of the cage has been a tumultuous one lately, to say the least, Perry is still one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. He is the type of guy that always brings it, whether he wins or loses, and is not afraid to put his health on the line for the purposes of entertainment. That is why there was such an excitement around the idea of him fighting fellow savage Robbie Lawler, in a fight that promised to deliver fireworks.

Mike Perry Calls For Khamzat Chimaev or Darren Till

Unfortunately it seems that this exciting fight is no longer happening at UFC 255. According to a Twitter post from Mike Perry, he has been told that Robbie Lawler is out of their fight. However he had another opponent in mind as a backup, calling for a fight with undefeated Dagestani prospect Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight instead.

“So @Ruthless_RL pulled out due to an injury. Looking for a replacement I asked for @KChimaev and we can do it at middleweight @ufc @FirstRoundMgmt”

This was not the only fight that Perry was interested in trying to get. He also followed this up by saying that once his rival Darren Till faces Jack Hermanson, this would be a fight that also piques his Interest.

“When @darrentill2 loses to @jackthejokermma let me get that…. @ufc @FirstRoundMgmt 🥩 🐺”

It is unfortunate that Robbie Lawler was forced out of his fight with Mike Perry. However either Darren Till or Khamzat Chimaev would be a good alternative for him to fight.