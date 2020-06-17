In typical Mike Perry fashion, he revealed that he would be using only his girlfriend in his corner for his next fight. Now his opponent, Mickey Gall has opened up about his thoughts on the matter.

Gall will be making his return to action for the first time since August of last year. The 28-year old has gone 3-2 in the UFC since his marquee fight with CM Punk that got him his notoriety. However he will be taking on arguably his biggest test to date later this month, when he faces off against Mike Perry.

Mickey Gall On Perry’s Corner

Leading up to the bout, Perry revealed that his new girlfriend would be the only person in his corner. Naturally this is not a common thing that you see, outside of someone like Diego Sanchez. That being said, Mickey Gall does not feel that this is the smartest decision for Perry to make, as he explained in a recent interview. In fact, he does not think Mike is all that smart anyway.

“I don’t think it’s a very bright idea, but I don’t think Mike’s the brightest guy,” Gall told MMA Junkie. “It’s kind of an appropriate move. Not shocking. I don’t know what to make of it. I’m not putting too much stock into that, because it’s going to be a fight. It’s a fight and it’s me and him in there. I’m going to have a great corner of coaches. Real, legit coaches and he might not. But that doesn’t make a difference. It’s just going to be us in there.”

At the end of the day, it really is Mike Perry’s decision on who will be in his corner. Mickey Gall does not seem fazed by it, and is prepared to go to war. Time will tell how bad of a decision this truly is.