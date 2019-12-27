Michael Page: Douglas Lima Rematch Will Happen, He Cant Stop It

Michael ‘Venom’ Page says he is destined to rematch Douglas Lima.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page will look to get his third win in four months when he fights in Japan on Saturday night. The 32-year-old English kick boxer will appear on Bellator 237 which set to be headlined by Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and Fedor Emelianenko.

Since taking a first career loss to Douglas Lima earlier this year, ‘MVP’ has been intent on getting that rematch. Lima has since gone on to become the welterweight champion, after defeating Rory MacDonald at Bellator 232. The Brazilian has previously told Page to step up his level of opposition before he is considered for a title shot. The Brit has scored two first round knockouts over relatively unknown fighters this year. He’ll look to make it three in a row against UFC veteran Shinsho Anzai this weekend.

Speaking to media ahead of Bellator 237 Page says a fight with the new champion will happen provided he keeps on winning. In an interview with MMA Junkie, he said.

“Douglas Lima was speaking about me saying he’s never fought someone as fast as me before. He said he was excited and looking forward to the rematch. The second I won he was like, you have to fight some more people. He was like I’m not even letting you come back that quick.”

‘Venom’ seems to point towards a reluctance from Lima to make the fight. However, he insists the fight will happen no matter how much the 170lb champion resists.

It’s going to happen either way. Page said. He’s not going to be able to stop it. Like I said, if I keep doing what I’ve been doing now. Stay active, stay busy, keep beating people, then 100% you can’t stop it.”