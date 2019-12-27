Rampage Jackson:Fight With Fedor A ‘Special Moment’ For True MMA Fans

Rampage Jackson Talks Bellator 237 Fight With Fedor Emelianenko

Rampage Jackson is a big fan of Fedor Emelianenko. This is something he has been struggling with, ahead of their Bellator 237 bout.

Jackson will be taking on Fedor in the main event of this card, which goes down in Japan, to end the year. This is his first time competing in Japan in several years, and he is excited to return. Moreover he has a ton of respect for his opponent, who many argue is the greatest heavyweight of all time.

Speaking with MMAJunkie ahead of the bout, Rampage Jackson seems to be in a good place mentally. Although he is aware of the gravity of this fight, he stays focused. Therefore, when he fights on Sunday, he is promising a big show for the fans.

“This is a special moment in MMA history no matter what the naysayers say,” Jackson said. “The guys who are never going to do anything in their lives, the never-has-beens who want to say about two old guys getting in there – the true MMA fans are going to win because there’s not going to be a loser. “There’s not going to be a loser,” Jackson continued. “No matter who gets their hand raised, there’s not going to be a loser because when two legends get in there, and do what they love, and put on a show, the fans win.”

However, despite the massive amount of respect he has, Jackson is still looking for the knockout.

“It’s been kind of hard for me to mentally prepare and get ready for this fight,” Jackson admitted. “because you guys know how I like to knock people out, my team’s like, ‘Oh, you got to knock him out, you got to knock him out,’ and me being a big fan of Fedor, I’m thinking that’s the last thing he needs is to get knocked out right away and stuff like that, but none of that matters because when I get in that cage, ‘Rampage’ don’t have no friends. I don’t even like that motherf—er. Nobody likes ‘Rampage,’ ‘Rampage’ don’t like nobody, so it don’t matter.”

The bout between Rampage Jackson and Fedor Emelianenko takes place at the Saitama Super Arena, tomorrow night, streaming on DAZN. It will be a huge crossover event between two promotions, headlined by this massive fight.