Michael Bisping Goes Off On ‘Dildo’ Danis, Floyd Mayweather, Jake and Logan Paul For Turning Boxing ‘Into A F—king Circus Act’

Things were absolutely insane when Floyd Mayweather met up with the Paul brothers ahead of his boxing match with Logan. However it seems that this type of drama is not to the liking of former middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Like the rest of us, Bisping was not expecting the type of drama that went down when Mayweather and Logan Paul had their media day. From start to finish, this event was absolutely insane to see.

It began with Logan’s brother Jake Paul stealing Floyd’s hat, which led to an altercation between the two, as well as a separate incident with Floyd and Logan themselves. This went hand in hand with the intense press conference that saw each man say some pretty nasty things about each other.

Michael Bisping Goes Off On Boxing

The antics seen at this press conference was met with some seriously mixed reactions, with some loving Jake for stealing Floyd’s hat, and others questioning the legitimacy of the whole thing. It seems that Michael Bisping leans towards the side of disdain for the whole incident.

Taking to Twitter, he went off on the Paul brothers, Floyd Mayweather, and even Dillon Danis for turning boxing into a farce. He also praised the UFC for being the last legitimate combat sport out there.

“What a f—king joke. Between Floyd , Paul, dildo Dannis and all the other idiots. they turned the honorable sport of fighting into a f—king circus act. Well done to the ufc. Outside of a few boxing fights, it’s The last true arena for legitimate combat sports,” Bisping wrote.

What a fucking joke. Between Floyd , Paul, dildo Dannis and all the other idiots. they turned the honorable sport of fighting into a fucking circus act. Well done to the ufc. Outside of a few boxing fights, it’s The last true arena for legitimate combat sports. https://t.co/u5kJPNYZDK — michael (@bisping) May 7, 2021

Some were quick to point out that these types of circus events are what drives fans to tune it, for better or worse. While that it is certainly true, there is no doubt that it is also a polarizing aspect to combat sports.

What do you think of these comments from Michael Bisping? Does he have a reason to be frustrated with how this side of boxing is being played out right now?