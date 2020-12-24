Megan Olivi Explains Wanting to Run for Mayor of Las Vegas: “It’s On My Bucket List”

UFC commentator Megan Olivi isn’t following trends when she says that one day, she would like to become Mayor of Las Vegas. The accomplishment is a long-term goal of hers and serves as one of the many items on her bucket list.

Running for office has become a trend recently in the MMA world. With Walt Harris running for city council in Alabama, and Tito Ortiz becoming an elected official in his hometown in Huntington Beach, California. While some people in the MMA world seem fit for the position, others seem to be failing miserably and becoming a laughingstock.

Megan Olivi on Running for Mayor

Olivi, on the other hand, has been passionate about politics her entire life. In a recent interview with Renée Paquette, she revealed her desire to one day become mayor.

“It’s on my bucket list, yeah,” Olivi said in regards to running for mayor. “That is something I have always wanted to do like, enact change in my community. This is like way before I ever had this career or lived in Las Vegas “I just like was always very passionate about the changes that you can make for the positive for the people around you.”

A Passion for Politics

She continued by explaining her passion for wanting to impact the lives of others in a positive way.

“My major was political science because I wanted to manage campaigns; that’s what I wanted to do,” Olivi told E. Spencer Kyte of The Province in 2016. “I had a very big drive to do it. I loved it – I loved everything political science encompassed. “(When I was at FOX News), that was the lead-up to the 2008 Presidential Election and I met everybody from both parties and they were terrible and the way they treated people was terrible and I didn’t want to be a part of that my whole life. I didn’t want to add to that, but I also didn’t want to be on the receiving end of it either.”

Do fans of the sport believe Olivi would make a proper transition to the world of politics? Furthermore, would she secure the votes needed to one day become Mayor of Las Vegas?