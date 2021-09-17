Megan Olivi Reacts to Husband Joseph Benavidez Retirement in Heartfelt Social Media Post

Megan Olivi has finally spoken out in a heartfelt message in regard to her husband Joseph Benavidez, who recently retired. Benavidez was a long-time UFC flyweight contender who will go down as one of the best in the division’s history.

Benavidez Retirement

Earlier this week, Benavidez made it known that he would be retiring from the sport of MMA after taking his name out of the USADA testing pool. Joe B has been known globally as one of the best flyweights ever to walk the planet.

Mostly known for his work at flyweight, Joe competed across three divisions in his MMA career. Benavidez started his MMA career on a ten-fight win streak and is one of the most well-known fighters to come from WEC, a defunct organization absorbed by the UFC. Many fans would say that the only person who stopped Benavidez from acquiring UFC gold was Demetrious Johnson, who many consider the best fighter ever to live.

Olivi Shares Touching Benavidez Message

Nonetheless, that never stopped Benavidez from receiving the utmost support from his wife. Olivi took to social media to praise her husband and voice her excitement for the next steps of his future.

“You, my husband, are incredible. A pioneer. A legend. A record holder. And most importantly, a wonderful human being. I am beyond proud of you. Thank you for taking me along on this wild ride, it’s been the honor of my life to be by your side all these years. As so many have said today, the sport is better because you were in it. I can’t wait to see what adventures the next years bring, the sky is the limit for you. I love and appreciate you in every facet of your life. I hope you feel the love you deserve as you close this chapter of your life. No more weight cuts so let’s eat!” Olivi posted on Instagram.

MiddleEasy would like to wish both Olivi and Benavidez nothing but happiness throughout the next steps of their lives and careers.