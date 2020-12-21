Anti-Mask Tito Ortiz Explains Not Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Tito Ortiz is probably the most famous anti-masker within the MMA community. He also happens to be an elected official in his hometown of Huntington Beach, California. Recently, Ortiz explained why he refuses to wear a mask, as well as why he will not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

One of Ortiz’s hottest takes during his political campaign is his belief that the coronavirus is manmade. Spreading false information isn’t necessarily the best idea while running for office. But these days, nothing is shocking that comes from Tito Ortiz. Alas, Tito went on to win a seat in office, although the swear-in process was a stumbling mess.

Ortiz on Not Wearing a Mask

According to local Huntington Beach newspaper the OC Register, Ortiz has caused quite a stir with the citizens of Huntington Beach. During a recent speech, Ortiz was shown speaking to the public without a mask or facial covering. Tito was contacted by the local paper to explain why he didn’t wear a mask, to which he replied why via text message.

Tito Ortiz is coming after the deep state in Huntington Beach! pic.twitter.com/ZaFGpBJexK — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) December 13, 2020

“Wearing masks actually drops the oxygen levels required by the U.S. government, making (the) City of HB libel (sic) for dangerously low air intake levels!” wrote Tito.

Anti-Vaxxing

When asked if he would get the COVID-19 vaccine, Ortiz made it clear that he would not.

“I ain’t taking that (coronavirus) vaccine – hell no! Everybody talks about pro-choice and (the) choice of our bodies. Those same people are saying you gotta take a vaccine. To hell with that! Ain’t happening!” Ortiz said at a rally.

As a devout supporter of US President Donald Trump, Ortiz shares similar ideals, principles, and marketing strategies as the former President. As far as his political career goes, expect his term to get weirder and weirder each passing day that Ortiz has to speak in a microphone, or on the camera.