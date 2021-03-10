Megan Anderson Claims UFC is Ending Women’s Featherweight Division, UFC Responds

Megan Anderson is under the impression that the UFC is closing the women’s featherweight division. Anderson also took to her Twitch channel to state that the next time she fights professionally will not be in the UFC.

Anderson on UFC Featherweight Division

Vegas oddsmakers gave Anderson virtually no chance in her championship bout against Amanda Nunes. Like the rest of her opponents, Nunes was able to easily dissect Anderson, rock her on the feet, and submit her within one round. After the fight, fans of the sport wondered what else Nunes could do to cement her legacy as the greatest female fighter ever.

UFC President Dana White stated that he would keep the featherweight division open as long as Nunes wanted it. But according to Megan, that isn’t the case. On her Twitch stream, Anderson said that she was informed that the UFC will be cutting ties with the UFC’s 145lb women’s division.

UFC Speaks Out

After her announcement, the organization’s official spoke with the media. During the conversation, they revealed to the press that the UFC has no intentions of cutting the featherweight division.

“Regarding the reports out there about the UFC cutting its women’s featherweight division, UFC officials say it’s not true and what UFC president Dana White said Saturday about the future of the division still stands,” wrote ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “White said after UFC 259 that the UFC will “keep that division cranking” as long as Amanda Nunes wants to continue defending the women’s featherweight title.”

Potential Landing Spots

As far as Anderson goes, there aren’t many landing spots for her to compete at featherweight. Recently, Bellator has been stacking its rosters with talent in order to create deeper divisions. Currently, the company is home to Cris Cyborg, one of the most popular female fighters of all time.

