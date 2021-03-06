Amanda Nunes Dropping Guys Like Flies Ahead Of Megan Anderson Fight

Something very dangerous has been cooking up in the lab all fight camp long as Amanda Nunes sets to make her 2nd defense (7th overall) of her Featherweight title against Megan Anderson.

A weapon designed and amplified by American Top Team, the dual-weight champion has received much praise from her coaches in the lead-up to the blockbuster event.

One such coach is ATT’s performance coach, Everton Oliveira who expects a prime Nunes to return for her fight since her summer clash against Felicia Spencer.

“She looks better than ever.” Oliveira told MMA Island. “Her energy is amazing right now. I would say she’s in the best moment of her life. She’s enjoying it. She’s motivated. I can’t wait to see her perform.”

The ‘better than ever’ Brazilian also received the spotlight from UFC kingpin Dana White who can attest for her current abilities.

“She’s one of my all-time favorites.” White told MMAFighting. “She doesn’t care who she’s fighting, she’ll fight anybody. One of the sweetest people that you’ll ever meet, very, very easy to deal with, but once she steps inside the octagon, she’s an absolute savage.” “What’s scary about her right now is Dan Lambert, the guy that runs her team, is saying he doesn’t understand why but she looks better than she’s ever looked in this camp, and she was dropping guys in camp. So this is gonna be interesting.”

With belts and defenses in two divisions. White dubbed Nunes as the greatest female fighter of all time.

Despite the odds stacked against her opponent, Megan Anderson, White still acknowledges the ever-possible potential of the Australian underdog getting the upset of the ages.

“9 of her 11 wins have come by way of finish. [Anderson has] got six knockouts, three submission. You’ll have some girls that are very talented, very technical, but don’t have that power to knock out another woman. Both of these women have unbelievable power and they can both knock each other out, which makes this fight a very, very awesome fight.”

Will the reign of “The Lioness” continue to prosper? Or might the will of Megan Anderson put the end to the era?