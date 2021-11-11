Conor McGregor Rips UFC For ‘Garbage’ Promo, Featuring Defeats To Dustin Poirier

Combat superstar Conor McGregor is not a fan of the latest promo for UFC 269.

With just a month away from UFC 269, it’s no secret why the promotion is putting some stock behind the main event between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. The lightweight title fight will headline the pay-per-view card in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 11th.

‘The Diamond’ Shines

In the promo video for the last PPV event of the year, the UFC would include some highlights from the reel of both Oliveira and Poirier. Being showcased for ‘The Diamond’ would most noticeably be his triumphs against McGregor.

The fight trailer would capture the major upset where Poirier became the first fighter to KO Conor McGregor inside the Octagon, at UFC 257. It wouldn’t stop there. The highlights would also show his doctor stoppage victory against the Irishman at UFC 264. Poirier’s hand would be raised after McGregor’s leg was broken.

Poirier found much success in their heated trilogy, dominating until the final bell, but the severe injury suffered by McGregor would cloud his near-perfect performance.

The Mac Reacts

McGregor wasn’t happy to see the tibia-shattering scenes of UFC 264 present in the promo for UFC 269…

“Is that the only shot yous had of him “landing” in that fight?” McGregor wrote in a now-deleted Tweet. “Didn’t land. He just bowled forward while I’m on one leg there. Garbage! It’s 1 a piece and any push other wise is for the bin. Stick me in this promo in the back ground as a dark, rich, evil shadow. Boost the Ppv’s.”

Is Conor McGregor overreacting or did the UFC put too much emphasis on Poirier’s wins over him?