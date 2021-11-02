Conor McGregor Remains Sour After Losing Trilogy To Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor doesn’t appear to have accepted losing to Dustin Poirier a second time.

Poirier has a 2-1 advantage over the “Notorious” one in their feud. Back in Sept. 2014, McGregor scored a first-round TKO victory over Poirier. In their Jan. 2021 rematch, Poirier scored the second-round TKO finish. Their July trilogy ended when McGregor broke his tibia.

Conor McGregor Still Won’t Accept UFC 264 Loss

Conor McGregor has gone on a Twitter rampage, claiming he was well on his way to defeating “The Diamond” if it wasn’t for his leg injury.

Good angle. Can see the leg was broke before I even stood up. It was broke before the guillotine even. It’s why I went for it. 4 shots to zero here in this clip to close the fight before the injury. This fight was going my way 100%. But big congrats lads hahaha ye right. Rats. pic.twitter.com/Q7DkcKo4ar — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 2, 2021

Can see the weight in those upkicks he was eating here as well. Which weren’t even the two heaviest upkicks I landed. Where was he going from open guard top here? He not like upkicks thru the face? Elbows down thru the crown? No like? Tough shit, see ya soon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 2, 2021

Pumped where? He was lumped around every position. Open space. Clinch. Bottom. There was nowhere he could go if that goes in that second round. You just a blind hater bro I’m sorry. God bless ya. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 2, 2021

Lol what? Push shots they were from top. Garbage. Zero effect. Look at him post fight he was chewed up in the brain mate. His head was sorer, my leg was sorer, who won the fight? A riddle. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 2, 2021

Lol. Look at the post fight interviews. He didn’t know what happened to his head. I dug those elbows into his brain. They change the whole make up of who are, them elbows. If anything they should be illegal ahahahah straight down into the soft spot of the crown. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 2, 2021

No loss was had here. That was my fight to win before the injury. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 2, 2021

McGregor underwent successful surgery and is walking on his own again. He’ll be keeping tabs on the upcoming UFC Lightweight Title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. There will also be a pivotal 155-pound clash on Nov. 6 between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler at UFC 268. One can’t rule out Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush, who are in the top five.

McGregor certainly has his work cut out for him if he wants to reclaim UFC gold. While his star power has helped him jump the line in the past, the competition continues to heat up. The “Notorious” one has slipped all the way down to the number nine spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings.