Conor McGregor Speaks on UFC 257 Loss: “The leg was compromised and I didn’t adjust”

Conor McGregor had a lot to say about his loss suffered at UFC 257 by the hands of Dustin Poirier. Initially, McGregor put some of the blame on his inactivity within the UFC octagon. However, as Conor continued to speak about the loss, the more he began to give the rightful credit to Poirier that he deserved.

Poirier Finishes Conor via TKO

Conor looked acute in the opening round of their main event fight. His jab was perfect in position. Trademark shoulder blows from McGregor were thrown, providing fans a hint of how he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. But, things took a turn for the worse

However, Poirier, AKA “The Diamond” implemented the pressure demanded to create controlled anarchy inside of the octagon. Relentless pressure, cracking leg kicks, and fluid boxing all contributed to a TKO victory. Dustin remained humble throughout the course of the night, including the post-fight press conference.

Mcgregor Speaks on Loss

Nonetheless, McGregor was gutted by his performance. Immediately after the fight, Conor gave an honest assessment of what he believed was the reason for his poor performance. Initially, he put some of the blame on a lack of activity inside of the UFC octagon. But, as he continued to speak, he gave Dustin and his gameplan his full credit.

“I’ll certainly regroup,” he said on being asked what’s next. “I’ll regroup and pick myself up off the floor and go again and that’s it. Styles make fights, there are many great stylistic matchups out there. Me and Dustin are 1-1, myself and Nate are 1-1. There are many good matchups for me and I’ll adopt a different approach for a trilogy with Dustin because those leg kicks are not to be messed with. “That calf kick. I’ve never experienced that, and it’s a good one. It’s not that I don’t have the style in me to switch it up and keep that at bay. I’ve a lot more weapons I didn’t get to show. It wasn’t my night. Wasn’t a great night.” “My leg is completely dead. Even though I felt like I was checking them, they were just sinking into the muscle at the front of the leg and it was badly compromised. It’s like an American football in my suit at the moment. So it is what it is,” said Conor. “Dustin fought a hell of a fight. I was engaged in the takedown defense. I thought I did well, I was in my head thinking ‘just tie up now.’ I was better than him in the clinch, But, too little too late. The leg was compromised and I didn’t adjust. That’s it, fair play to Dustin. Very happy for him. Very happy that I got to compete in these times and come back for an 11th UFC main event. And, that’s where I am at, I don’t know where I’m at at the minute, to be honest,” finished McGregor.

Conor made it clear that his ultimate goal remains the same; recapturing a UFC title. However, the setback from Dustin couldn’t have come at a worse time. Although McGregor has box office appeal, the lightweight division is full of sharks who are chomping at the bit to rise to the top. With most of them on impressive winning streaks, McGregor may find himself in the waiting room.