Conor McGregor Looking Jacked and Ripped Than Ever In Latest Photos

Conor McGregor may be out of fight camp sidelined with an injury but not even that can stop McGregor from building some serious muscle mass.

Bodybuilding 101

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is nowhere near the physique he was at when he captured those titles. He is packing some pounds ahead of his planned return in mid-2022.

‘The Notorious’ simply looks bigger than ever. He hasn’t cut a pound of weight since his third meeting against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor lost the bout by TKO due to a broken leg suffered in round 1.

He may lost the fight, but he intends to win the war. That means a harder work ethic inside the gym. While the Irishman isn’t back 100% quite yet, he has been putting the time into his recovery and developing a new and stronger body, built like never before.

The Mac Is Jacked

McGregor would show off his new physique in a set of photos on Instagram. He reportedly weighs around 187lbs currently, just around the middleweight limit.

“Been hit with a few shells but I don’t walk with a limp.” McGregor stated on Instagram.

There’s a possibility that we may see McGregor at welterweight again if he maintains this massive size. Perhaps, a super-fight with Kamaru Usman doesn’t sound so insane after all.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s new physique?