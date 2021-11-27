Conor McGregor Fancies Chances Against Kamaru Usman After Colby Covington Performance

Conor McGregor fancies his chances greatly against Kamaru Usman.

McGregor was doing a Q&A on Twitter on Saturday with one fan asking him how he felt about a potential fight with Usman. McGregor responded by bringing up Usman’s recent unanimous decision win over Colby Covington at UFC 268 earlier this month.

Usman knocked Covington down twice in the second round, but the latter managed to bounce back and end the fight strong. For McGregor, Covington may have won the fight if not for the knockdowns.

And based on how Usman performed, the Irishman sees plenty of holes which he can exploit in a future fight.

“Thought Colby lumped him up nice last fight,” McGregor wrote. “Finished stronger. Without that 2nd round knockdown it’s Colby’s fight imo. If even still. “I see many holes. As well as a suspect dome.I fancy it greatly for the treble.”

Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman In The Future?

Could a fight between McGregor and Usman happen? It’s certainly not impossible.

The pair have gone at it on social media plenty of times in the past and both men would definitely want a fight to happen. For Usman, it’s a chance at even more popularity as well as the biggest payday of his career.

For McGregor, it’s a chance at doing what no other fighter has done in mixed martial arts and that’s becoming a three-division champion. He would also be the first to inflict defeat on Usman in the UFC in the process.

For now, though, McGregor seemingly has other plans which involve regaining the lightweight title once he’s cleared to return to action. And a return may take place in the summer of 2022.

“I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this!”

If the stars align his way, McGregor could challenge Usman for the welterweight title as a lightweight champion. Whether it pans out that way remains to be seen.