Conor McGregor Impressed By Michael Chandler: ‘Could Well Be Today’s Champion’

Conor McGregor has been impressed with what he’s seen from Michael Chandler.

Chandler has had a memorable UFC stint so far. After signing with the promotion last year, the former Bellator champion made a splash with a first-round knockout win over Dan Hooker.

That springboarded him to a vacant lightweight title shot against Charles Oliveira and although he lost via second-round knockout, Chandler had his moments as he hurt “Do Bronx” in the first round.

Of course, Chandler’s most recent outing saw him suffer a unanimous decision defeat to Justin Gaethje in a back-and-forth war at UFC 268 earlier this month.

Chandler was dropped en route to his second defeat in a row, but his stock only rose given how he performed against Gaethje and managed to last the distance.

Conor McGregor: Hard Not To Be Impressed By Chandler

Following the Gaethje defeat, Chandler called for a fight with McGregor to which the latter was reciprocative to. But what does the Irishman really think of Chandler?

He let everyone know on Saturday during a Q&A.

“Hard not to be impressed,” McGregor tweeted in a response to a fan. “In a game of inches he has been incredibly close each time! Could well be today’s champion.”

Hard not to be impressed. In a game of inches he has been incredibly close each time!

Could well be today’s champion. https://t.co/uqwRUiAKQJ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

That will certainly serve as good news for Chandler who recently claimed anyone discrediting McGregor his recent losses were either casuals or haters.

If the goal behind his comments were to secure a lucrative payday with McGregor, Chandler is well on his way to doing that if McGregor continues to have good things to say about him.