Conor McGregor still doesn’t seem to be a fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s game.

Nurmagomedov is set to take on Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification fight at UFC 254 which takes place October 24.

And in a recent post on UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s Instagram page, “The Eagle” gave an ominous warning of what he was going to do to Gaethje.

“Justin is a very nice guy and good opponent for me, but when octagon close he have to be ready not only boxing match, I’m not Dustin or Tony. I will take him into the deepest ocean and drown him InshaAllah”.

McGregor Has Different Interpretation

McGregor, though, had a different interpretation of what Nurmagomedov meant — especially given how his UFC 229 fight with the champion went.

“😂😂 In other words – ‘I’m going to be running around the outside of the cage, sh*tting my pants. And within the first ten seconds of the fight I’m diving at his legs for a good whiff of his jockstrap.”

Khabib laid out his strategy for Gaethje, so Conor provided his own interpretation 👀 (via @TheNotoriousMMA) pic.twitter.com/mSj5cykdh0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 4, 2020

As he usually does, McGregor deleted the tweet soon after. And if it wasn’t evident enough, he still doesn’t seem to be a fan of wrestlers.

Despite that, he still wants his rematch with Nurmagomedov. More than anything, though, he wanted to remain active as he had big plans for a “season” in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic along with UFC president Dana White had other ideas though which has resulted in what seems to be a temporary retirement for the Irishman.