Max Holloway Comments McGregor’s Recent Actions: “Dude Is Human”

Max Holloway: “Conor McGregor Is Human Just Like All Of Us”

UFC 145-pound champ Max Holloway met UFC cash cow Conor McGregor at UFC Fight Night 26 in 2013, where he suffered a decision loss. The Irishman was a way better rival in that battle.

The relation between Max Holloway and Conor is kinda unique. The two are trading shots on social media from time to time, but for “Blessed”, it’s just business. (h/t BJPenn)

“The way he talks is business, and business is business. I understand that point of business with someone. There might be a point where you cross a line where it’s not business anymore and it gets personal but he never did that. He never crossed that line. That’s what I respect about him. We do jab back and forth but it’s just business. We’re not taking any real jabs at anything real crazy. We didn’t cross that line.”

Yet, Conor McGregor faced many legal issues in 2018 and 2019 – fast and furious driving, smashing fan’s phone, punching the guy who denied drinking his Proper No.12 whiskey, rape accusations… Yet, Holloway doesn’t want to criticize “The Notorious” while he’s rocked.

“He’s human just like all of us. He had some bad, unfortunate events happen,” Holloway said. “He was just doing the wrong stuff at the wrong time and it sucks but dude is human. That’s just it.”

What are your thoughts on the relationship between the former UFC two-division king Conor McGregor and the reigning defending 145-pound champ Max Holloway? Only business or a bit more than that?