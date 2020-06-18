Former UFC Welterweight champion Matt Hughes was nearly killed by a train back in 2017. Hughes has stated that he lost significant amounts of money from lack of work. Furthermore, he’s mentioned that he was stuck with a heap of medical expenses. The road to recovery back to his normal physical condition has been a long one. However, Matt Hughes has recently taken to social media to show the progression he’s made since the tragic accident.

Hughes Shares Recovery on Social Media

Hughes shared a powerful image on social media of his recovery timeline. In the video, he urged anyone that suffered a brain injury to get medical attention as fast as possible. Also, Matt showed vulnerability by admitted to a state of depression during the time.

Matt Hughes Shares Road to Recovery From Accident

“6-16-17. My accident was 3 years ago today. In some ways, it doesn’t feel like that long ago, but in other ways, my old life feels like a lifetime ago. My life has changed so much in these past 3 years. Some for the better, some for the worse. According to my MRI, I should have never woke up from my coma. I should be dead or have what is referred to as locked-in syndrome,” wrote Hughes.



Road to Recovery

“About a year after my accident, I got complacent. I wasn’t noticing any big improvements. I was depressed, I felt like a burden, I felt worthless, and I would pray for God to take me.

This past year has been an awakening for me. I have a new mindset and goals.

Am beyond grateful for every physician, doctor, nurse, therapist, coach, first responder, family member, friend, etc. who worked with me over the past 3 years. I thank God for guiding their hands and their decisions. I am extremely thankful for all the many prayers from each and every one of you. To my friends and family who stuck it out with me during all the ups and downs, I wouldn’t be here if not for you.



Hughes Urges People to Prioritize Their Health

“As an athlete, I thought I knew the body well. I realized I know nothing when it comes to the brain. I still have a long way to go and I still have days where I get extremely sad and down, but I refuse to accept “this is as good as it’s going to get”. If you are caring for someone with a brain injury, please be patient with them. Please don’t pick arguments or be overly critical. Educate yourself about the injury before you assume we are just being difficult for no reason.

Inspiring Others

If you have a brain injury, get help immediately. Stick to your therapy. Try and surround yourself with supportive people. See a counselor to help you through the tough times. Remove negative people and as much stress as possible from your life. This injury will not fix itself over time. You have to challenge yourself daily. Push your body further than what you think is possible.

Finally, thank you all for the support and encouragement you have given me these past 3 years. It definitely helps. Thank you for sharing your stories with me. Please keep the prayers coming, I sure do appreciate them.”