Jorge Masvidal has “Bad Intentions” for Potential Floyd Mayweather Matchup

Jorge Masvidal Wants to Fight Floyd Mayweather

It’s very tough to determine the direction that “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal wants to steer his career. Since winning the ‘one-off’ title at UFC 244, Jorge has seemed to be enjoying his newfound superstardom. From appearances at sporting events, to showing up at Combate Americas, Masvidal has never been in the spotlight this much. Masvidal has called out Canelo Alvarez and said he would fight Nick Diaz, as well as even compete in the WWE. Now it seems like the money fight would be against Conor McGregor, which is a fight that Conor said he wanted. However, Masvidal believes the money fight would be against Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

Masvidal Speaks about Mayweather

Masvidal recently spoke with TMZ. Honestly, the fact that Jorge spoke with TMZ is much different than his days before claiming the BMF title. But, since his streak of finishes, Jorge has been much more open to speaking with the media and plotting out the next steps in his career. Nonetheless, they spoke about Conor McGregor and what a true money fight would be for Masvidal.

Jorge referenced matchups against both McGregor and Mayweather as lottery tickets throughout the conversation. Although he sees the money fight with Conor being massive, he sees the fight with Mayweather to be even bigger.

I fell in love with the UFC and that’s all I’ve done, the MMA. But I can box my ass off,” said Masvidal.

Masvidal Explains Potential Matchup Against Floyd

He then went on to explain why a matchup with Floyd would be a closer contest than many would think. Accepting that he’s not a better boxer than Mayweather, Jorge still believes he brings a skillset to the table that could help him flourish.

“Not saying I’m a better boxer than Mayweather but man, I’m gonna be in there with bad intentions trying to hurt him. I’m a well-conditioned athlete who’s not going to fade,” finished Jorge.

Masvidal finished by stating his case for why he should get the fight over others. He made it clear that he wouldn’t fade in late rounds like Conor, and that he has actual boxing ability, unlike Khabib. Furthermore, he went on to say that he would be a challenge for Floyd more than exhibition matches in Japan, which is a reference to Tenshin.

Would Masvidal vs Floyd be the most entertaining matchup for the BMF? Let us know in the comments below.