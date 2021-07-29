Jorge Masvidal Roasts Colby Covington for Dustin Poirier Call Out: “Colby will call the cops cause history always repeats itself”

Jorge Masvidal isn’t convinced that Colby Covington wants to fight Dustin Poirier. Even if he does, he believes that Colby’s old antics will creep up and prevent “street justice” from happening.

Past Beef in American Top Team

Colby Covington was back to his old ways of causing as much chaos as he can leading up to Dustin Poirier’s fight week against Conor McGregor. Before UFC 264, Covington released sparring footage of Dustin, hinting at the notion that Poirier isn’t the media darling that he portrays himself to be. Since then, Poirier has responded to the video, shutting all rumors down of him possibly being a dirty sparring partner.

But even before that moment, Covington and Poirier’s beef ran deep. So deep that while both fighters trained at American Top Team, Colby had to make a promise that he wouldn’t speak ill of Dustin on Top Top property.

Covington Calls Out Poirier

Speaking to Submission Radio, Covington said of his desire to face Dustin.

“The only fight to make is me and Dustin ‘The Soyboy Soirier.’ That’s the only fight to make… I’m going to expose him. He said it was on sight, I thought it was on sight,” Covington said to Submission Radio about Poirier. “Why is he quiet now? Because he knows I’m coming for him and he knows he’s not a man of his word. He talked all this s**t to the media that ‘oh it’s on sight when I see Colby,’ I’ve seen him 50 times since then and he walked right away. He put his eye down and walked right past me like the good little bi*tch that he is.”

Another ATT member who has beef with Covington is Jorge Masvidal. There may not be another fighter on the planet who knows the real version of Colby more than Jorge.

Masvidal Speaks on Covington versus Poirier

Recently, Masvidal spoke to the media about a potential matchup between Covington and Masvidal at catchweight.

“For those that don’t know cause I’ve been there and done that with both of them. Colby will call the cops cause history always repeats itself #supernecessary,” Masvidal tweeted about Covington vs. Poirier.

Perhaps Masvidal was hinting at a possible altercation with Colby where he called the police on him. Or, he could be speaking about when Colby called the police on Fabricio Werdum.

