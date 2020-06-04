Middle Easy predicted that once Colby Covington left American Top Team, his trash-talking mouth would ramp up to a new level. Colby never liked the “Zero Bully Policy” that ATT implemented for the fighters on its roster. But, the policy did protect Covington from saying off the wall things to ex-teammates like Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Tyron Woodley, Dustin Poirier, and Jorge Masvidal. Of course, it hasn’t even taken two weeks for Covington to reignite an old beef with Poirier, which is something he promised he wouldn’t do again.

Covington Speaks About Dustin Poirier

Since leaving ATT, Colby made it clear that he is in business with himself. Although it doesn’t answer where he will train in the future, it explains his recent behavior. As of late, Covington appears to be a regular on the popular MMA Youtube show “Submission Radio.” On the program, he usually calls out a fighter or puts the division on notice. This time, he continued his ways. But, now that American Top Team isn’t an affiliation, Covington is free to say whatever he wants.

“There’s only two fights to make in the welterweight division, that’s me versus Marty Fakenewsman or me versus street Judas Masvidal. And, if they can’t do that, what about Dustin Poirier? He was telling all the nerds in the media, ‘oh, next time I see Colby, it’s on sight.’ It’s on sight, motherfucker? Let’s go meet in the Octagon then. I’ll paint your blood on the canvas just like a modern-day Picasso,” said Colby

Then, in the opinion of many, Colby crossed the line and spoke about Poirier’s children and wife. Which, even in the spirit of selling a fight, is a stain to the code of honor and respect.

“Doofus Dustin, he needs to man up for his word. His word was, ‘oh, I’m gonna fight Colby on sight’. I’ve seen that guy multiple times. He didn’t even try and fight me cause he knows what happens if he tries to fight me, he’s gonna get put down real quick. He’ll never be able to look at his daughter the same again, and his wife will probably divorce him cause he’s gonna be ugly as f**k after I’m done with his face.”

Colby’s Brash Persona Post American Top Team

Finally, he cleared up an apology he made to Dustin in which he claimed to never speak ill towards him again. Which Colby explained, was out of respect for American Top Team. But, now that he isn’t there, anything is fair game.

“I was respecting the rules and I made promises,” said Covington. ” And, everybody knows I’m promises made, promises kept. And I respected Dan Lambert and I didn’t want to put him in that position. But guess what guys? Now we’re at Colby Covington Incorporated CCI, and we do whatever we want. There’s no feelings. This isn’t the Ultimate Feeling Championship, it’s the Ultimate Fighting Championship.”

All gloves are off at Colby Covington Incorporated CCI, whatever that means. At this point, fans are just hoping to see Covington sort his differences with Poirier inside of the octagon.