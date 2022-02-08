Jorge Masvidal Can’t Wait To Expose ‘Charlatan’ Colby Covington At UFC 272

Jorge Masvidal is planning on exposing Colby Covington next month, and he can’t wait.

We are less than a month away from UFC 272, where former best friends, teammates, and even roommates will throw down. Masvidal and Covington will headline the event, and the build-up has already begun.

If you thought a scathing video about ‘Chaos’ was all that was in store for Masvidal, you’d be wrong.

Masvidal Takes Shots At Covington

Last week, Masvidal spoke with Fox News about his fight with Covington.

“It’s so amazing that I’m going to get to punch this guy in the face,” Masvidal said. “And I really don’t like this guy, and I’m going to get paid for it – a big amount of money. And I can’t wait just to expose him once again to the world. He’s a charlatan. If you don’t believe me, just ask him any – what’s his favorite law that Trump passed while Trump was in the presidency or anything like that. Ask that idiot anything politically related. You’ll see he’s just a fraud, man. “He’s just holding up books to get triggers and things like that, but he doesn’t know anything about what he talks about. And about fighting, he’s very limited. I’m going to show it, March, how limited he is.”

There is nothing but bad blood in this fight, and we still have a month of build-up and promos.

Last week, Masvidal released part one of the aforementioned video series of him ‘exposing’ Covington. The series is titled Judas Covington – The Real Street Judas.

To be continued…. https://t.co/xC9yxnZuMR — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 3, 2022