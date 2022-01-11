It’s On! Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal To Headline UFC 272

UFC 272 has a new main event, and it’s a great one.

The Headliner

It may not have an official title on the line, but ‘the king of Miami’ will be determined. Former interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington will take on his rival Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 (March 5th).

The massive matchup would be first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell would confirm the news.

Let's have some fun. Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) vs. Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) will headline UFC 272 on March 5, per UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. Five rounds, Las Vegas. Can not WAIT. https://t.co/URQfa6FEMm — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 11, 2022

Masvidal would tease the matchup earlier this month. It looks like it wasn’t a bluff, after all.

A Score To Settle

The grudge match between Covington and Masvidal has been years in the making. The former friends/teammates wouldn’t stay that way forever, having created a beef like no other. With the two aiming to be the best welterweights in the world, a rift would form.

Instead of helping each other out, they will now look to tear each other apart on March 5th, in Las Vegas. They have a score to settle, and it’s not gonna be pretty.

Looking To Rebound

Both fighters are coming off title fight losses to current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. Covington would lose a rematch to Usman at UFC 268, where he was barely edged out on the scorecards. The challenger would once again give Usman one of his toughest fights to date.

Despite the competitiveness, ‘Chaos’ would fall short to the reigning champion. Covington found some respect for Usman after the result, but still believes he was ‘robbed’ on the judges scorecards. The setback wouldn’t put a stop to Covington’s title dreams. He still believes he’s the best in the world.

After the fight, Covington would call for a fight his old rival, Jorge Masvidal. Another war of words has spiraled between the two, beginning with this initial call-out at UFC 268.

At that time, Masvidal was booked to fight Leon Edwards, but he would ultimately pull out due to injury. Entering 2022, ‘Gamebred’ is game once again, being injury-free. He has been vocal in his troubles to find a fight. Luckily for him, he has finally found a dance partner.

He looks to get back on track after suffering back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman. He was knocked out for the first time in his career at UFC 261, last April. He looks to wipe that slate clean with a victory over ‘Chaos’.

Covington’s Concerns

With Masvidal pulling out of his last fight, Covington has some concerns leading up to the main event of UFC 272. For the love of everything good, we hope they both make it to the matchup.

“He better f*cking show up.” Covington told Brett Okamoto through text.