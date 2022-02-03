Jorge Masvidal Calls Colby Covington ‘The Real Street Judas’ In Heated New Video

The war of words between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington isn’t coming to an end anytime soon.

The welterweight rivals have been at each other’s throats since 2019. The former friends would become ferocious enemies as their success got higher and higher. Now the boiling point between the two has skyrocketed to new extremes.

How extreme? Well, so much so that Covington and Masvidal will settle the score in the main event of UFC 272. Training camp isn’t the only thing the welterweights are focusing on, however.

The Video

Masvidal would attempt to expose ‘Judas’ Covington, releasing a scathing new video about his history with ‘Chaos’.

Masvidal would hire a man named Juan Rutz to edit a video that was 5 minutes, 48 seconds long. The short video would try to expose Covington in every way possible.

The Tactics

Team ‘Gamebred’ would include soundbytes of Covington saying Masvidal was his only friend along with a lot more footage of his friendly comments in the past.

Of course, Masvidal wasn’t just going to make a 6-minute video of Covington saying nice things about him. He’d go off, including scenes of many fighters and even Dana White dissing Covington. The list of names would include Jon Jones, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Henry Cejudo, Dustin Poirier and Michael Bisping.

It’d also include some past trash talk from yours truly, Jorge Masvidal. ‘Gamebred’ teases there will be more to come from this, perhaps uploading another video about Covington soon.

Colby Covington will make to look the ‘BMF’ pay for his words in bulk, at UFC 272 in Las Vegas.