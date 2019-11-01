UFC 244 Main Headliner Bout Is All Set, Nate Diaz And Jorge Masvidal Hit The Scale!

Both Nate Diaz And Jorge Masvidal Made Weight, UFC 244 Main Event Is Official!

We’re around one day and a few hours away from UFC 244 PPV event. It is set to go down tomorrow night (Saturday, November 2, 2019) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

UFC 244 PPV is headlined by “BMF title bout” between TUF 5 Lightweight tournament winner, legendary trash-talker Nate Diaz and the owner of the fastest knockout in the history of UFC, Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal.

The bout is on, both Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal hit the scale!

Check the weigh-in results below.

And don’t forget to watch ceremonial festivities and epic staredowns at 6 p.m. ET.

UFC 244 Main Card:

170 lbs.: Jorge Masvidal (169.6) vs. Nate Diaz (170)

185 lbs.: Kelvin Gastelum () vs. Darren Till (186)

170 lbs.: Vicente Luque (170.2) vs. Stephen Thompson (170.4)

265 lbs.: Blagoy Ivanov (257.4) vs. Derrick Lewis (265)

155 lbs.: Kevin Lee (155.6) vs. Gregor Gillespie (155.4)

UFC 244 Preliminary Card:

205 lbs.: Corey Anderson (204.6) vs. Johnny Walker (204.8)

145 lbs.: Makwan Amirkhani (145.4) vs. Shane Burgos (145.8)

185 lbs.: Edmen Shahbazyan (185) vs. Brad Tavares (184.6)

265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski (244) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (246.2)

125 lbs.: Katlyn Chookagian (125.4) vs. Jennifer Maia ()

170 lbs.: Lyman Good (169.6) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.8)

145 lbs.: Julio Arce (145.4) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (145.8)