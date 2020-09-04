There was a meeting with the Nevada State Athletic Commission earlier this week to discuss several things. Among those topics, was the suspension of four UFC fighters for positive drug tests, including fan favorites Luis Pena and Tim Elliott.

Typically when you hear that UFC fighters are handed suspensions for failed drug tests, it comes at the behest of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). However what fans often forget is that athletic commissions are also able to suspend fighters, independent of USADA, even though their decisions often align. Luis Pena, Tim Elliott, Jamahal Hill, and Deron Winn all got to experience this firsthand, as they were all suspended and fined this week for their own individual drug test failures.

Luis Pena, Tim Elliott, and Jamal Hill Pop For Weed, Deron Winn For Amphetamines

According to reports, Luis Pena, and Tim Elliott tested positive for marijuana, for their respective short notice contests. Both men have been suspended four and a half months (retroactive to the date of the positive test), and fined 15% of their purses from their fights. Moreover the pair lost their contests on the night, so the results of their fights remain on their records.

The same can not be said for Jamahal Hill however, who failed his test from before his May 30th fight against Klidson Abreu. Unlike Pena and Elliott, he won this bout, so the result was overturned to a No Contest. In addition to that, he was fined 15% of his purse and retroactively suspended six months.

Things were a little more dicey for Deron Winn though, who tested positive for amphetamines. He has been suspended nine months, retroactive to his March 7th loss. Moreover he was handed a flat $1,800 fine by the NSAC.

It is pretty ridiculous that the Nevada State Athletic Commission is still handing out suspensions to fighters over marijuana. Especially in the case of Luis Pena and Tim Elliott, who took their fights on short notice. The good news is that most of these suspensions are either already over, or will conclude before the end of the year.