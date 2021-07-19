Logan Paul Shares Details Of ‘Weird’ Phone Call From Dana White

Dana White has made it no secret that he is not a fan of Logan Paul or his brother Jake. Yet that apparently did not stop the UFC President from offering the YouTubers some good seats at the recent Poirier vs McGregor 3 card.

The elder Paul brother seems to actually command more respect from Dana than Jake does. This is in large part due to the fact that Logan agreed to an exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, but even still Dana has plenty of unkind words for both Jake and Logan.

Speaking in a recent episode of his podcast, Logan actually revealed that he had tickets to see the third fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. However the day of the fight, Dana shockingly gave him a call to offer him better seating arrangements, just to be nice.

“The day of the UFC fight, I’m sitting on my couch and I see a name pop up on my phone. What did it say? Dana White. Name pops up on my phone: Dana White. I go, ‘What the f*ck?’ I show Jake, he’s sitting right there and it’s 11:00 a.m. and I’m eating breakfast. I’m like, ‘This is weird,’” Paul said (h/t MMAFighting). “So I answer and I’m not sure what to expect because Jake’s pissed him off. Him and Jake have an ongoing feud. I’ve also come out publicly and said I love Dana White. I just love Dana White — I always have, I always will. He’s a ruthless business man, he’s the head honcho, and I’ve got no beef with him. But I’m not sure how he feels about me because, by default, my relationship with my brother will always take precedence, but if I can be cool with someone I will. “He calls me and goes, ‘Hey man, is this Logan?’” Paul continued. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, what’s up Dana?’ He’s like, ‘You got two tickets, right? I got better seats for you in what’s called billionaire’s row,’ and he says, ‘You’ll have a much better experience.’ I’m like flabbergasted and honored because Dana White is accommodating me, this is fantastic. And I’m like, ‘Sure, thanks Dana,’ and I hung up and Jake was like, ‘That was weird.’”

Dana White vs Jake and Logan Paul

This was obviously a kind sentiment from Dana White, but also a bit shocking to see. As previously mentioned, he is not a big fan of Logan Paul, his brother Jake, or their forays into the world of boxing.

That said, Dana has been far more kind towards Logan than Jake, even showing a bit of respect for how well his fight with Mayweather sold. Then again, given how much Jake has been attacking the UFC bossman on social media, it is a bit surprising that Dana would offer them such nice seats.

What do you make of this generosity from Dana White, to Logan Paul? Does this mean he respects the YouTubers more than he lets on?