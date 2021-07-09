Jake Paul Sounds Off on “Bald Bum” Dana White for Fighter Pay, Says Conor is Bathing In His Own Insecurities

A broken clock shows the correct time at least twice a day. Despite the MMA world’s feelings towards Jake Paul, his comments on fighter pay against Dana White are simply undeniable, calling him a bald bum in the process.

Jake Paul took to social media once again to condemn UFC President Dana White. White has made it public in his belief that the Triller Fight Club has skewed numbers of their earnings, as well as the number of people who buy and view their content. That’s when Jake first decided to rip Dana for paying fighters such a low percentage of overall revenue.

More and more fighters have begun to question their payouts, especially after UFC fighter Sarah Alpar had to resort to creating a GoFundMe to support her fighting career. Both Jake Paul and Triller made a sizeable donation to Alpar, which resulted in her meeting her fundraising goals.

Jake Paul Sounds Off on “Bald Bum” Dana White

However, Paul went on another rant about Dana on Twitter after his donation was made.

“Dana White… you may have bullied your way to controlling thousands of fighter careers… but I have never said I want to sign with the UFC… nor will I ever…,” Jake wrote. “Maybe I would consider letting you co-promote one (of) my events against a UFC champion like you did for Conor when he fought Floyd… because you wouldn’t let Conor actually do it for himself without you taking your cut…” “You live in lies and every major fighter on your roster has complained about pay… Conor, Jones, Masvidal, Ngannou. You even make up fake belts to sell tickets instead of giving Amanda Nunes her opportunity to headline,” he continued.” “Remember Dana you were a cardio kickboxing instructor and didn’t even create the UFC (Gracie and Davie created it, the Fertittas saved it, and the FIGHTERS made it popular). YOU’RE a bald bum who can’t do an interview now without being asked about me… pay your fighters more!”

Jake Paul fire a shot at Conor Mcgregor ahead of UFC 264.

You can tell Conor has lost “it” He no longer speaks from a place of authenticity & you can tell he’s trying to convince himself of his own lies He takes offense to everything now He’s bathing in his own insecurity’s When we fight I will further expose him for the fraud he is — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 8, 2021

I had my jeweler custom make me a $100,000 dollar diamond necklace of this frame Reveal tomorrow pic.twitter.com/XAmkJ2x8gZ — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 8, 2021

Jake Paul’s bout against former UFC welterweight and MMA champ Ben Askren has reportedly drew over 1 million PPV buys. His next outing is against former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley is set for Aug. 28 , which is promoted by Showtime and it’s a PPV event.

Sparking a Change

The only factor in question is if Paul is actually writing these messages himself or has a ghostwriter. Regardless, his message resonates with the MMA community, no matter how they feel about him personally. Now, it’s time for Dana White to pay the fighters their fair share of the revenue pot.

If not, prepare to hear more from Jake Paul.