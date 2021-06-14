Dana White: Tyron Woodley And Jake Paul Are ‘Full Of S—t’ With Pay Claims

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul have claimed that they are going to be making big bucks for their Showtime Boxing main event in August. Dana White does not seem to believe the claims that either man are making.

In particular, it was the comments from Woodley that got the blood of White pumping. The former UFC welterweight champ has made the claim that he will make more from this fight, than anything he made in the UFC, which is surprising given the amount of high-selling PPV events T-Wood fought on.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference after UFC 263, the UFC President did not seem convinced that these comments were completely factual. In fact, he challenged both Jake and Tyron to reveal exactly how much they are getting paid, if it is indeed that much.

“I’ve been hearing that bulls—t forever, they’re all full of s—t. What’s he making? Exactly. If it’s that much money and he’s so proud of how much it is, how much is it? They’re all full of s—t,” White said.

Dana White Goes Off On Triller

This was not the end of the tirade from the UFC President. Dana White also took issue with the claims that Jake Paul’s fight with former UFC fighter Ben Askren sold over 1 million PPV buys.

While he is willing to admit that Jake’s brother Logan’s fight with Floyd Mayweather did do that many PPV buys, he does not believe any reports from Triller. In fact, he says that they fudge all of their numbers, which is a claim substantiated by other reports on the social media brand.

“Jake didn’t do a million. His brother did a million, him and Floyd did a million. Last time we did a press conference I told you all that Triller stuff is a bunch of bulls—t. They’re lying, their numbers aren’t what they claim,” White said. “(Mayweather vs Paul) really did that number, that’s a real number. They did that. Jake didn’t do that. Logan and Floyd did, and good for them.”

Despite what Dana White says, Tyron Woodley is not the only person making claims like this, after going from the UFC to boxing. Time will tell how much they end up making from this PPV affair.