Bellator Star Dillon Danis Banned From Attending KSI Vs Logan Paul Rematch

Conor McGregor’s Sparring Partner Dillon Danis Mustn’t Attend KSI Vs Logan Paul Rematch

The rematch between the two famous Youtubers, KSI and Logan Paul, will happen tomorrow night (Saturday, November 9, 2019), in Staples Center, Los Angeles, California. It will be aired on DAZN. But, according to the journalist Helen Yee, BJJ black belt and grappling phenom Dillon Danis will not be allowed to attend.

Sources tell me Dillon Danis was supposed to be at the KSI vs Logan Paul fight but is being banned from the arena labeled as a “high risk”. @dillondanis — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) November 8, 2019

Dillon, who scored his last Bellator win against Max Humphry in June, was hoping to take a closer look at Logan’s brother Jake this weekend. There was a lot of bad blood between the two, and Jake Paul even claimed he hooked up with Danis’ girlfriend.

It is believed that BJJ phenom is banned from the event due to his role in UFC 229 post-fight incident with UFC lightweight king Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov. Khabib leaped over the fence to deal Dillon Danis after fourth-round submission win over his sparring partner Conor McGregor.

Of course, Danis commented on his Twitter.

i made this logan paul fight relevant, how are you gonna ban me from entering the arena @EddieHearn ? — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 8, 2019

Would you like to see the potential encounter between Dillon and Logan’s brother?