Logan Paul Will Call Out Dana White After KSI Match On Saturday!

Logan Paul Continues Making Bid For UFC Fight

Logan Paul has been trying to make a bid for an opportunity to fight in the UFC. Apparently he plans to continue that after he fights KSI this weekend.

The latest iteration of celebrity boxing goes down this weekend, as Logan Paul takes on KSI. This is a rematch of an amateur match the pair of YouTube stars had, summer of last year. However this time it is a pro match, streaming on DAZN.

On the other hand, boxing is not the only combat sport that Paul wants to try. He has been making his case to try his hand at MMA. Furthermore he specifically wants to fight in the UFC, even citing CM Punk as an example.

These sentiments continued in an interview Paul recently gave. Here, he detailed his plans to call out Dana White after his boxing match.

“One-hundred percent the first name that’s coming out of my mouth is Dana White. I want to fight in the UFC. I think Dana White can make that happen.

Furthermore, Paul went on to explain his wrestling background

I love MMA, I grew up wrestling. I was one of the best wrestlers in Ohio. No disrespect, but what the f–k am I doing? I’m using half of the skills I was training my whole life to do.”

This is quite the case Paul is making for himself. Nevertheless, it seems unlikely that White will let this happen. Although he is correct about the CM Punk situation, that did not end well. Therefore, it appears the UFC learned their lesson.

Time will tell if Logan Paul can get his UFC shot, after he calls out Dana White on Saturday.