Yaroslav Amosov Becomes Welterweight Champion After Smothering Douglas Lima – Bellator 260 Results (Highlights)

A welterweight title fight between Douglas Lima and Yaroslav Amosov is taking place now (Thur, June 10, 2021) on the Bellator 260 headliner

Round 1

Amasov attacks the lead leg of Lima with an inside kick. Lima misses with a right leg kick. Not much action in the first minute as both fighters feel each other out. Amasov connects with a leg kick. Lima misses a straight right but lands a big body kick soon after. Amasov shoots for a takedown and gets it and takes Lima down again after the champion quickly gets to his feet. Lima looks to be active from the bottom as Amasov tries to pass. Amasov remains in Lima’s guard but there’s minimal activity with the the latter unable to get out. The round ends with Amasov on top and likely the winner of the first.

10-9 Amasov.

Round 2

Amasov misses a head kick. Lima starts to back him up against the fence but is in no rush to land something. Amasov misses a very telegraphed overhand right but catches Lima with a jab soon after. Lima misses a leg kick and partially avoids a combination from Amasov. Amasov gets the body lock and is able to get Lima to the ground again. Amasov starts to land some strikes from the half guard as Lima looks resigned to the ground. Lima finds himself sitting on the fence but is unable to scramble and get out of Amasov’s control. Lima slowly gets to his feet but Amasov has his back and delivers a knee to Lima’s leg. He holds on Lima until the round ends.

Not a lot of action but that’s another round for Amasov. 20-18 to the undefeated welterweight.

Round 3

Lima lands a big body kick. He starts to advance on Amasov but misses a right hand. Lima sees his head kick blocked but some of it seems to have snuck through given Amasov’s momentary fleeing. Lima follows it up with a low kick. Amasov goes for another single leg but Lima is doing better to defend it this time. He lands a knee to Amasov’s midsection but Amasov is relentless and eventually lands another takedown. The fight is stood up after Amasov accidentally lands strikes to the back of Lima’s head. Lima connects with a big calf kick and checks one from Amasov soon after. Amasov avoids a jab but has to eat a body kick from Lima. Lima goes for a blitz but doesn’t land much as the round ends.

I give that the slightest of edges to Lima. 29-28 to Amasov.

Round 4

Lima misses a right. He’s starting to show some urgency but not nearly enough given how the fight is gone. Amasov gives up on a takedown before attempting one right after as he has Lima against the fence. Amasov almost gets Lima down but the whizzer of Lima keeps the takedown from being completed. However, Amasov secures the takedown eventually and is in Lima’s guard once again. Not a lot of action again but Amasov won’t care as he continues to keep Lima on the ground and secure yet another round. Amasov is able to keep Lima down for a good two-plus minutes as he wins another round.

39-37 to Amasov.

Round 5

More striking early on but nobody has connected yet. Amasov is somehow the more active striker despite comfortably winning this fight. Perhaps Lima is gassed from all the grappling. Lima misses with a switch kick to the body. Amasov continues to dance around before he gets Lima down again with a single leg. More of the same now as Amasov controls Lima from the top and lands strikes intermittently. Lima seems to have given up — this is not the best performance from him. However, he looks to get the win late on as he attempts an armbar with a minute remaining! Amasov seemed to be in trouble for a second but eventually gets out of danger. Amasov ends the round on top and should be the new champion.

I score it 49-46 to Amasov.

Official result: Yaroslav Amosov defeats Douglas Lima via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46).

💥 A NASTY body shot from @PhenomLima to 'kick' things off. The #Bellator260 main event is LIVE now on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/QlWxV71ivM — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) June 12, 2021