The UFC is back tonight (Saturday, August 22, 2020) with UFC Vegas 8 MMA event. The action takes place inside the state-of-the-art APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Up Next in the co-main event of the evening, the welterweights are under the bright lights. Former welterweight champion and fan-favorite “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler (28-14-1NC) faces off against Neil Magny (23-8).

Round 1

Lawler comes out southpaw and eats a leg kick from the orthodox Magny. Lawler breaks the distance and changes levels but Magny stuffs the takedown. Magny takes control of the clinch position and looks for a d’arce choke. Magny maintains a dominant position and tries to get Lawler’s back. Magny lands some punches and drags Lawler to the ground but Lawler reverses the position. Lawler lands a few left hands as Magny gets back to his feet. Magny gets a takedown and keeps Lawler in a headlock before landing some elbows. End of the round.

10-9 Magny

Round 2

Magny lands a right hand and Lawler becomes more aggressive. Big body kick lands for Magny, he then rushes into Lawler, pushes him into the fence and gets a takedown. Magny takes the back and lands some ground and pound. Magny keeps the back mount and attempts a twister but Lawler defends well. Lawler tries to get back up but Mangy drags him back down. Magny lands some ground and pound but Lawler gets back to his feet. Magny lands a knee to the body in the clinch. Magny lets go of the clinch and lands a jab, he follows it up with a right hand. Lawler misses with a left hook as the round ends.

10-9 Magny

Round 3

The fighters touch gloves and Magny lands a leg kick. Big right hook lands for Lawler, Magny pulls guard immediately. Left hook lands again for Lawler. Magny lands two straight right hands and attempts a takedown. Magny gets the takedown but Lawler gets back up. Magny lands some knees in the clinch. Big knee lands for Magny, he dances around Lawler. Magny gets into a clinch and lands another knee. Head kick blocked by Magny. Magny lands a one-two combination, he evades a high kick from Lawler as the fight ends.

10-9 Magny

Official Results: Neil Magny defeats Robbie Lawler by unanimous decision (30-27 x3).

