Robbie Lawler Feels “No Presure” Returning to Octagon Despite Losing Streak

UFC welterweight Robbie Lawler is ready to get back into the octagon, and his recent losing skid doesn’t add any additional pressure. For now, Lawler will continue waiting until his management finds him a suitable matchup.

Lawler is a former UFC champion and has a reputation for being one of the most exciting fighters in history in the UFC. His relentless pressure and “kill or be killed” approach to combat leaves fans in awe after his often bloody performances.

Robbie Lawler Speaks on Future in Fighting

Throughout the 2010s, Lawler hit his stride as he decimated opponents with his powerful boxing. However, since 2017, Lawler hasn’t won a fight. In his last four outings, Lawler has losses from RDA, Ben Askren, Colby Covington, and Neil Magny. Despite his losing streak, his fans still support him due to his ability to create exciting fights. But more importantly, Lawler spoke to the media about his career and how his losing streak won’t make him feel the pressures of job security.

“I feel good,” Lawler told MMA Junkie. “Life’s good, training is going good right now. … I’m waiting for a fight. Just talking to my manager Dave (Martin), and we’ll see where we can go from there.” “I’ve been doing this for a long time,” he continued. “A fight’s a fight. You do the best you can. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. There’s no such thing as pressure really. It’s just what we do. Sometimes you compete a little bit better, sometimes you don’t. But no pressure.”

Feeling No Pressure

As the conversation continued, Lawler made it clear that he has no intentions of handpicking an opponent. Nor does he have a specific adversary in mind. At the moment, it’s unclear exactly when Robbie will return to action. However, fans can be sure of at least one when he steps back into the cage. An exciting stand-up war that upholds the test of time.