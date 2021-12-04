Sergio Pettis Knocks Kyoji Horiguchi Out Cold With Spinning Backfist – Bellator 272 Results (Highlights)

Bellator is in for another champ vs. champ fight.

RIZIN king Kyoji Horiguchi returns to the Bellator cage to reclaim his throne. He would vacate the title after being sidelined by injuries. Fast forward a few years later and there’s a new champion under the Bellator banner. His name is Sergio Pettis.

However, Pettis doesn’t believe he is the real champion until he beats Horiguchi, who never lost the belt. The champions will collide in the main event of Bellator 272 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Round 1:

Horiguchi throws a nasty leg kick to start off the championship fight. Horiguchi is on the backfoot, always moving. Pettis stalks him. Horiguchi dives in for a takedown early in the fight and gets it. Pettis gets back up but Horiguchi attempts to seize his back. The Japanese fighter presses Pettis into the cage, controlling him. The two separate.

Both fighters are sharpshooters on the feet, with rapid movement and even quicker strikes exchanged between the two. Horiguchi is a bit more active in the striking department and is fluid in his movement. Pettis might be a bit less active but he stands his own ground, throwing a few good strikes throughout the opening round. Horiguchi spams body kicks at the end of the round.

Round 2:

Horiguchi throws a leg kick which knocks Pettis off balance. The champ gets back up quickly. Horiguchi changes levels and gets another takedown on the taekwondo artist.Pettis looks to attempt a submission from bottom but Horiguchi shuts it down. Horiguchi controls Pettis on the ground, grabbing control of a part of his back. With a firm grip, the RIZIN champ rains down some blows from the position.

Pettis makes his way back up to his feet with one minute to go. A cut opens under the eye of Horiguchi from a previous upkick from Pettis. The two kings exchange on the feet, landing very tactical strikes from a distance.

Round 3:

Pettis gets a lot more active, throwing a multitude of kicks at Horiguchi. Horiguchi pops him with a jab before attempting a takedown. They clinch and Horiguchi overpowers Pettis in the wrestling department. The takedown is secured for Horiguchi who takes top control.

Horiguchi works to throw punches from the half guard of Pettis. Pettis tries to pop out of it but in doing so, Horiguchi looks to work from the back of Pettis. Pettis gets himself out, going back to the feet. Horiguchi goes downstairs with leg kicks which near drop Pettis again. Pettis doesn’t attempt many strikes as the round ends.

Round 4:

Pettis pours on the volume on Horiguchi, but has to defend a takedown from his opponent first. Pettis defends, and the two exchange in the pocket. In the chaos, Horiguchi goes for another takedown and gets it. Horiguchi lets Pettis back on his feet after not being able to control for too long.

Pettis lands a beautiful left hand on Horiguchi. Pettis starts to throw some loaded haymakers, different from his normal style of point-fighting. It paid off! Pettis pulled an upset from the jaws of defeat with a spinning backfist from hell. It knocked Horiguchi out cold. No more punches were needed as the ref called the fight off. Pettis was the real Bellator bantamweight champion.

Official result:

