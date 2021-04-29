Drakkar Klose Wants “Street Justice” if he Sees Jeremy Stephens Outside

Don’t be surprised if Drakkar Klose takes matters into his own hands if he ever runs into Jeremy Stephens in the streets. Stephens pushed Klose during pre-fight weigh-ins, causing an injury that kept Drakkar from competing.

Drakkar Klose was awarded his show money after a freak incident with Jeremy Stephens that deemed him unable to compete in their matchup.

At the weigh-ins, Stephens shoved Klose as the men squared off for promotional purposes. Drakkar was furious at the notion, having to be held back from acting in retaliation. On fight night, CT scans revealed that Klose suffered a significant injury from the shove, making him unable to compete. His team released a statement regarding the severity of the damage.

Klose Vows Steet Justice on Stephens

Although Klose was paid, the featherweight still wants justice for suffering an unnecessary injury. And, if he has to take matters to the streets, he ready to settle their issues outside of the octagon.

“I kind of want to get street justice on him. If I see him, I swear, I’m gonna get him,” Klose said to MMA Fighting. “I was at my weakest point, cutting weight, and that was a cheap shot. I had my hands behind my back. Dude, that’s something you do when you’re afraid, they do cheap shots. And that’s what I feel he did.”

Rescheduling the Fight

UFC President Dana White wasn’t happy about the incident. However, he believes that the UFC will try to re-book the fight between Klose and Stephens at a later date. So far, the ideal targeted timeframe for the matchup would be this summer.

“I think they’re gonna come to Phoenix, and I hope it’s in July or August because I should be good around there and I hope the UFC books this again because I’m gonna put some pain on him,” Klose said. “I’m gonna make that ref pull me off and I’m still gonna hit him. I’m just pissed about the whole situation. It sucks, and he’s praised for it. I don’t like that. But when I see him, it’s on. Every time I see him, I’m gonna fight him.”

Are fans excited for the re-booking of Klose vs Stephens? Unless Klose sees Stephens in the streets, that is.