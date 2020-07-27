After a couple of quick, dominant performances in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev has been getting comparisons to Khabib Nurmagomedov. While he is flattered by these sentiments, he says he will be surpassing those expectations soon enough.

Earning the record for quickest turnaround in UFC history, Chimaev scored two finishes in 10 days on Fight Island. Not only that, but he completely obliterated his foes, finishing both of them, while essentially taking no damage. It was the type of showing that put the 8-0 Chechen fighter on the map for the general fanbase, making him a seemingly deadly threat moving forward.

Khamzat Chimaev On Khabib Nurmagomedov Comparisons

Given the ultra dominant nature of these wins, as well as the region of the planet he is from, Khamzat Chimaev has gotten a ton of comparisons to lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. However he was not surprised by how easily he got the wins. The welterweight said to media after his most recent win that due to the region of the world he grew up in, there is nothing that can intimidate him in the UFC.

“Of course it easy for me,” Chimaev said. “I was born from this country when I was kid, it was war in my country. Everybody know Chechnya, like before how they were. I like to fight in the cage, and smash someone, it’s too easy. Too easy. Smash someone, get money, brother. It’s perfect for me.”

As for the comparisons to Khabib Nurmagomedov, despite being in a higher weight class than the lightweight champ, Chimaev is flattered. He regards the Dageatani highly for his accomplishments. However he promises that he will be surpassing Khabib soon enough.

“I like this guy, this guy is now, I think, I don’t know, pound for pound number one?” Chimaev continued. “I think he’s pound for pound number one. He’s 28 wins? Yeah. But soon, I’m going to be pound for pound number one. I’m gonna be champion. I have eight fights, eight finishes. I destroyed everybody, and I’m going to do this (in my) next fight also.”

This is some high aspirations from Khamzat Chimaev after just two fights in the UFC. On the other hand, if the promotion can properly cultivate him, based on the skills he has shown, he has the potential to be a big star. It will be interesting to see how he looks in his fights moving forward.