Khabib Warns UFC And Bellator To Be Careful: “If They Don’t Treat Their Fighters Good, Eagle FC Is Here”

The UFC and Bellator better be careful because Khabib Nurmagomedov is out here ‘poaching’ fighters.

On Thursday, Eagle FC held a special press conference ahead of their first United States event on Friday in which they highlighted the upcoming fight between Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez.

Of course, because of the massive acquisition of Lee after he was released from the UFC, reporters asked if the new promotion owner had any plans on signing any other talent.

Yes. The answer is yes, and the former lightweight champion told the UFC and Bellator to be careful.

“Yeah, I think for big organizations like UFC and Bellator they have to be careful with their fighters because Eagle FC is here.” Khabib said at the Eagle FC 44 press conference. “Of course, we are trying to sign great athletes, with good names, you know, and at the same, we are working with the younger generation too. We have two goals. I just want to say be careful, if they don’t treat their fighters good, Eagle FC is here.”



So…is there a chance for Francis Ngannou to go to Eagle FC with all of the problems that he is going through? Maybe. Probably not.

But with the UFC letting go of talent in order to make room for Dana White’s Contender Series fighters, we may be seeing a lot more former UFC fighters fighting for “The Eagle.”

Eagle FC’s U.S. Debut

Eagle FC goes down tomorrow at FLXcast Arena in Miami. It will be their first event in the states.

Sergei Kharitonov fights Tyrone Spong in the main event and former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans comes out of retirement to fight Gabriel Checco. Former UFC fighters Ray Borg and Cody Gibson will also collide.

