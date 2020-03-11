Khabib Nurmagomedov Won’t Use Mental Health to Promote bout with Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

The UFC is getting closer and closer to one of its biggest fights made in the history of the sport. Finally, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will take on Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18th. Leading up to the massive event, both men have been heavily seen in the media making their rounds in order to promote the event. However, Khabib has made it clear that no matter how bad the beef gets, he won’t speculate on the mental health of Tony.

Both Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have taken turns throwing shots at each other in the media. They’ve been going back and forth at each other before their fight was even made. Now that UFC 249 is around the corner, the rivalry and the media circuit are heating up.

Khabib Shuts Down Mental Health Talk

Khabib recently spoke with the media during Dominance MMA day in reference to the upcoming bout. During the conversation, Khabib was asked Ferguson, who made it clear that he didn’t want to speak about his current mental health for the promotion of the fight. Likewise, Khabib decided to keep both Tony’s personal problems and family out of it.

“Nothing personal here, I don’t want to talk about his problems. (No) family stuff, mental stuff. This is his problem,” said Nurmagomedov. “I don’t want to talk about his problems. Everybody has problems. Nobody is safe. If he need help we have to help him, but we’re going to fight next month. I don’t want to think about my opponent and talk about his mental health.”

History of Khabib vs Tony

Even though the fight is official, no one is truly buying the promotion of the fight. Until both men are locked inside of the cage and the bell rings, only then will the fans be excited. For a fight that’s been attempted to be made 4 other times, it pretty much sells itself.

However, it’s nice to see that for Khabib, mental health and family are off-limits.