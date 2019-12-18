Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Consider Retirement After Fighting Tony Ferguson

Khabib say’s retirement is “around the corner.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has told media he could retire after fighting Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. The 31-year-old lightweight champion has previously alluded to his wish to retire young, but it could actually come sooner than anyone had thought.

Speaking to Russia Today, he said retirement is close and it will be considered after he next fights in April.

“We don’t have a plan for when we will finish but I do know it’s not over the mountain, as they say. That time is very close. We’ll consider whether there is a point in fighting anymore. There’ll always be a reason – money. But will I need it? We’ll think about it. I feel good now. I’m 31 and it’s a very good age to fight and for sport. I am far from the retirement age, but it is around the corner.”

Heading into what could be his final MMA fight, Khabib is confident, as always, in handling consensus number one contender Tony Ferguson. The champion simply believes he will be better everywhere in this fight.

“I always rate my chances higher than my opponents since I can’t approach a fight with uncertainty. I think I’m a lot better than him at wrestling and much better than him physically. I’m tougher than him and I haven’t lost yet, unlike him. Unlike him I haven’t been knocked down yet. He has I believe seven UFC knockdowns, a lot of falls from punches. So, I can hit and I’m going to hit him especially hard.”

Despite believing Ferguson will to out of his depth on the night, Khabib did take the time to note his strengths and how much his opponent brings to the event.

“I think it’s also necessary to note his strengths. He’s also on a good winning streak, he hasn’t lost since 2012. He’s a very good opponent. In the history of UFC there has never been a fight between two opponents with 12 wins in a row. So, it’ll be an historic event”

Khabib Nurmagomedov talks about his upcoming fight and his potential retirement from MMA.