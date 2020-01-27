Coach Javier Mendez Believes Khabib vs Tony Will Be a 5 Round War

American Kickboxing Acadamy Coach Javier Mendez Expects Decision War Between Khabib and Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not only one of the best UFC champions that mixed martial arts has ever seen, but he is also one of the best fighters period. If all goes to plan, he will finally take on Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Emphasis on all going to plan, as the bout has been attempted to be made 4 times. Furthermore making the most attempted booking of any fight in UFC history. As long as the highly anticipated fight doesn’t fall through, fans will be excited leading all the way up to the event. And, most fans are expecting one of the greatest fights of all time. Likewise, Khabib’s coach Javier Mendez believes the fight will be a war. A war that is likely to last the duration of 5 rounds.

The event will headline UFC 249 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Khabib’s gameplan is usually quite simple and to the point during all of his fights. Grab ahold of his opponent, take them down, and smash them until they quit. However, American Kickboxing Acadamy coach Javier Mendez is anticipating 5 rounds of full out action.

Coach Mendez Speaks about Khabib vs Tony

Mendez spoke with AKA Fight News, a platform on Youtube, to speak about the matchup. During the conversation, he revealed that he doesn’t believe a stoppage will occur in the fight. Especially not while evaluating both men’s gas tanks.

“I don’t anticipate a stoppage. I anticipate a war, five rounds. a five-round decision and a smashing.” said Mendez. “You got to respect him (Tony Ferguson) and everything he does. And, his five-round cardio thing, yeah, he’s going to be there for five rounds but when has Khabib been known to get tired?”

UFC 249

The closer that fans make it to the fight date, the more excitement is revealed. However, fans would hate to get their hopes up for a freak accident or actual sickness causes the fight to not materialize.

For now, everyone should cross their fingers and expect a 5 round war just like Coach Mendez said.